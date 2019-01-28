Militants fire at, injure civilian in Pulwama

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Militants Monday shot at and critically injured a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Tariq Ahmad Wani was shot at by ultras in Tral area of Pulwama from close range, a police official said.

He said Wani was rushed to a nearby local hospital where doctors referred him to a bigger hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Wani was reportedly working as an ATM security guard.

A case of attempt to murder and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, said the official, adding the probe has been started into the case.

