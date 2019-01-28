Govt to set up safety directorate to prevent accidents at steel plants

The government has decided toset up a safety directorate to prevent accidents at plants, said Monday.

The directorate will oversee the safety standards in the industry, he said adding the Authority of Limited (SAIL) and (RINL) have comprehensive safety policies.

Production of iron and steel is a complex and hazardous activity, Singh said stressing on the importance of safety measures to prevent untoward incidents.

"Recognising the need to prevent injuries and accidents and provide a healthy working environment and against all possible hazards and risks, it has been decided to set up a safety directorate which will become operational soon," the said after the meeting of in Panaji.

In October last year, nine people were killed and 14 others injured in a blast at Plant in Durg district of The explosion took place around 10:30 am in a connected to the coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town.

The also said that efforts are on to make (OMDC) mine operational.

He further said has become the second largest of steel in the world leaving behind and the US.

According to latest report of global (worldsteel), has replaced as world's second largest steel producing country.

"India's in 2018 was at 106.5 million tonne (MT), up by 4.9 per cent from 101.5 MT in 2017, meaning India has replaced as the world's second largest steel producing country. Japan produced 104.3 MT in 2018, down 0.3 per cent compared to 2017," worldsteel has said.

