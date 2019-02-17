Policeassure security to Kashmiris living in Vadodara

Steps have been taken to ensure safety and security of the people from and Kashmir, including students, residing in the city, said a top police official Sunday.

Kashmiri students studying at various departments in the city-based and others from the northern state staying here need not fear, said Police

Talking toPTI, Gehlot said, "We have taken steps in this regard and the Kashmiri students and people (in Vadodara) should not fear."



They willnot be allowedto be harassed in the wake of the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama district of and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF men were killed, he said.

The had Saturday issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to take measures to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris.

The advisory came hours after Rajnath Singh assured an all-party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack.

