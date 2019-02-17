CPI, CPI(M), JMM and Cong in talks to form alliance in Odisha: D Raja

national D Raja said Sunday that his party, the CPI(M), the JMM and the are in talks to form an alliance ahead of the and assembly polls in to take on the BJP and ruling BJD in the state.

Raja said this while addressing a party meeting here.

"The CPI, CPI(M), and are talking to each other to form an allaince to take on both the BJD and the BJP," he told reporters here.

"We have had a meeting in this regard with the of the Pradesh Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and a meeting for seat sharing with will be held very soon," Raja said.

Patnaik confirmed Raja's statement and said, "Yes, we will soon form an alliance. has been talking to the CPI, the CPI(M) and the JMM for seat-sharing."



The details of the seat-sharing arrangement is yet to be finalised, he said.

The state has 21 seats and 147 assembly seats.

Sources in said the party could keep three seats and 20 assembly seats for alliance partners.

National Council member Ramakrushna Panda said the party has proposed to field its candidates in 12 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

sources said the party may field its candidates in the Aska and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats.

The CPI(M) also held talks with the Congress and sought at least one Lok Sabha seat and about seven assembly seats, sources in said.

JMM supremo Sibu Soren, who visited Baripada in district recently, had also said that his party would take a decision soon, on the possible alliance with the Congress in

The JMM has been asking for Lok Sabha seat and at least five assembly seats in Odisha, party sources said.

