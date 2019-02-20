Policeman ends life by consuming poison in C'garh

A (SI) of police allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Chhattisgarh's district, police said on Wednesday.

Vivek V K, who was posted in the police line Mahasamund, was found dead on Wednesday at the official residence of (SHO) of Saraipali police station at Saraipali town in the district, of Police told

SHO Saraipali Pradip Minj said Vivek had come to his official residence and sleeping in a room which was locked from inside.

"When Vivek did not come out of his room for a long time, Minj checked through a window and found him lying unconscious," he said.

He was later found dead and a suicide note was recovered from near his body. The note mentioned only one line- 'I am ending my life, love you all'", Singh said.

Prima-facie, he seems to have consumed some poisonous substance that led to his death, he added.

"However, the exact cause of his death will be known after getting the post-mortem report," Singh said.

Vivek had been transferred from Saraipali police station to police line in four months back. However, since the last two months he had not reported to duty, he added.

Vivek was allegedly addicted to alcohol, which had led to the disturbances within his family, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and the exact reason behind his extreme step was being ascertained, he added.

