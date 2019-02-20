Brother-sister duo arrested for killing, robbing two people

To fulfil their financial needs, a 22-year-old unemployed man and his sister allegedly killed two people, including a DTC driver, after looting them in two different incidents in outer north district, police said Wednesday.

The arrested duo (22) and Neelam (23) were residents of Bakhatarpur village.

On February 12, an Auto driver, was reported missing at station and the same day, his body was found in a filed in Ramjanpuron village, police said.

In another incident, on February 14, a DTC driver, Pritam Singh, posted at Wazirpur depot, was reported missing in station. The body of the was later found in Sonipat, officials added.

During investigation, police found similarities in both the incidents. The victims had vehicles and their vehicles were found in the surrounding area of Bakhtawarpur village following which police suspected that the accused were connected to the same area, Guarav Sharma, of Police (outer north) said.

Around 100 suspects living in and nearby areas were examined in connection with the incidents, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the accused duo were nabbed from Japanese on Wednesday, he added.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in two different incidents. Shiv told police that he did not have a job and to fulfil his financial needs, he hatched a conspiracy with his sister to earn quick money, the said.

His sister used to lure the victim while Shiv used to pressurize the victim and extort money from them, the said.

The accused brother-sister duo hired an auto-rickshaw and when they reached Ramjanpur village, they assaulted the With the help of Chunni and knife, they killed him and robbed with his articles. Before fleeing, they abandoned the auto at GT road near Splash water Park, the added.

On February 13, when they were roaming in Rohini to commit robbery. At about 9.30 PM, they took lift from a from Madhuban Chowk. When they reached Alipur village, they assaulted the

With the help of an electric wire, the accused duo killed him inside the car and after reaching Sonipat, they dumped his body at roadside near TDI mall, police said.

