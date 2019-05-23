Political families fight it out to hold on to their bastions

In face of a massive wave in favour of the BJP sweeping the country, many political families managed to keep their forts secure while some, including Rahul Gandhi, are finding it hard to hold on to their prized seats.

Sonia Gandhi's potential win in Rae Bareli might lose its sheen courtesy her son Rahul, who is trailing BJP's in his pocket borough Amethi by over 19,000 votes.

The president, however, is heading towards a comfortable victory in Kerala's Wayanad where he is leading by over 4 lakh votes.

The other mother-son duo from the Gandhi family -- Maneka and Varun -- who have contested on BJP ticket from Sultanpur and Pilibhit respectively are heading towards a victory in their constituencies.

In the Samajwadi Party's first family, party patriarch is leading in Mainpuri by 62,217 votes while Akhilesh is looking comfortable in Azamgarh with a lead of over 1.72 lakh votes.

However, Akhilesh Yadav's wife is trailing by just over 26,000 votes in Kannauj seat.

BJP star candidates from the tinsle town, and his stepmother are leading by a thumping majority from Punjab's Gurdaspur and Uttar Pradesh's Mathura respectively.

is leading by 2,67,610 and Deol by 77,107 votes.

In Punjab, power couple the SAD's and his wife are looking towards a comfortable win in Firozpur and Bathinda constituencies respectively.

The stars, however, are not looking too good for the other famous couple in the fray -- former BJP Shatrughan Sinha, now fighting on ticket in Patna Sahib, and his wife Poonam Sinha, a debutante on ticket from

is trailing by 1,90,859 and Poonam by over 3 lakh votes.

In the west, National Congress Party's Baramati seat in seems secure with Sharad Pawar's daughter leading by 1,54,994 votes.

However, Pawar's nephew is trailing in Maval by a margin of 2,16,349.

The Paswans of the (LJP) in are inching closer to the finishing line. Ram Vilas Paswan's son in Jamui is leading by 2,40,061 votes.

The LJP president's brothers and are almost sure of their victories Samastipur and Hajipur respectively.

Down south, taking the lead are late Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi, and grand-nephew of the DMK.

is leading in Thoothukudi, and Maran in Chennai Central, by 2,68,381 and 2,93,807 respectively.

Also featuring in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are feuding factions within political families.

In UP's Firozabad, Pragatisheel (PSPL) candidate is warring with his nephew Akshay Yadav, with the latter leading by 11,824 votes.

Vying for the Malda North seat in are cousin sisters -- Trinamool Congress' Mausam Noor and Congress' Isha Khan Choudhury. However, leading in the constituency by 16,165 votes is BJP candidate

In Andhra Pradesh's Aruku, daughter V Shruti Devi of the Congress is fighting her father of the TDP. But leading in the seat is YSR Congress' Goddeti Madhavi.

