BJP's Heena Gavit wins Nandurbar seat in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Heena Gavit of the BJP has won the Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra by defeating her nearest Congress rival K C Padvi by a margin of 95,629 votes.

The BJP leader, who retained the seat, had defeated Congress' nine-time MP Manikrao Gavit in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is leading in 22 other constituencies in the state, while its ally Shiv Sena is ahead in 18.

The NCP is marching ahead in four seats while the Congress, AIMIM and an NCP-backed Independent are leading in one seat each.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:36 IST

