BJP's Heena Gavit wins Nandurbar seat in Maharashtra

of the BJP has won the Lok Sabha seat in by defeating her nearest rival by a margin of 95,629 votes.

The BJP leader, who retained the seat, had defeated Congress' nine-time in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is leading in 22 other constituencies in the state, while its ally is ahead in 18.

The NCP is marching ahead in four seats while the Congress, AIMIM and an NCP-backed Independent are leading in one seat each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)