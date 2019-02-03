Politicians trade charges in Bihar over train mishap

Opposition leaders in on Sunday squarely blamed the government at the Centre for the train mishap at district where the Delhi-bound Express jumped the tracks killing six people.

However, former Union hit back claiming that rail tracks across the country were under tremendous pressure because of "reckless increase in number of bogies" that took place while RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was the

"This government has misplaced priorities. It is trying to introduce bullet trains, running at very high speeds with the help of sophisticated technology. On the other hand, there is a crying need for proper upkeep of ordinary trains like the Express," and former Union told reporters here.

Former also held the responsible for the mishap and demanded a hefty compensation of "Rupees one crore to the next of the kin of each deceased and Rs 20 lakh to each injured passenger."



working issued a statement seeking the resignation of Piyush Goyal.

The opposition leaders later appeared at a rally organized by the where, upon the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, who was flanked by besides Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, and respectively, a one-minute silence was observed to mourn the tragedy.

However, talking to reporters at Sahdei Bujurg the site of the mishap that falls in his Lok Sabha constituency of Hajipur, Paswan said "If blame has to be laid upon someone, it is Lalu Prasad. His tenure as was marked by reckless increase in the number of bogies for trains without adequate augmentation of tracks."



"The has been trying to set things right but it will obviously take time," Paswan said.

Paswan had served as the Railway Minister in the in the 1990s and was a member of the cabinet, alongside Lalu Prasad, between 2004 and 2009 when he held Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio.

