MP man commits 'suicide' in police lock-up, 4 cops suspended

A man arrested late Sunday night allegedly committed suicide in the station lock-up in Madhya Pradesh's district, an said.

Raghuraj Tomar (34) was arrested Sunday night from Chinte Ke Pura area with firearms and was lodged in the Dimni police station lock-up after an Arms Act case was registered, of Police (SDOP) RKS Rathore said.

He said Tomar hanged himself with a shawl from a bar of the lock-up's window.

Tomar's kin protested outside the police station on Monday demanding that the personnel responsible be charged with murder.

They called off their protest in the afternoon after of Police Riyaz Iqbal suspended four personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident, including sub-inspector Anil Bharadwaj, an said.

