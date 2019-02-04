Bangladesh police hunting for serial killer 'Hercules' murdering alleged rapists

is on the hunt for a suspected serial killer who identifies himself as 'Hercules' and has been murdering alleged rapists, according to a media report.

Over the past two weeks, bodies of three alleged rapists have been recovered and police suspect they were killed by the same person as all the murders bore similarities, reported.

On February 1, police found the body of a rape suspect with a note hanging around his neck in Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila, in third such incident.

This time, the note reads, I am Rakib. I am the rapist of a madrasa girlof Bhandaria. This is the consequence of a rapist. Be aware rapistsHercules.

The dead, Rakib Hossain, 20, was a at a private university in the capital and was accused in the gang rape of a madrasa student in Bhandaria, the daily said.

The body was found with bullet injuries on the head, said Jahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of

On January 14, a madrasa student was allegedly gang raped by two men when she was on the way to her grandparents' house. The victim's father filed a case accusing Rakib and another man in the case.

On January 24, police recovered Sajal's bullet-hit body in Jhalakathi with a similar note hanging round the neck.

Sajal's father lodged a police complaint over his son's murder and the rape victim's father has been named prime accused in the case, said a

On January 17, police had found the body of another key suspect in the gang rape and murder of a on the outskirts of the capital, with a similar note hanging around his neck.

Raising concern over the incidents, Sheepa Hafiza, executive director of group Ain O Salish Kendra, said killing people extra-judicially and leaving a note was not acceptable.

