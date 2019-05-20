Delhi Police sub-inspector dies after assault in Shahdara

A 58-year-old of the Police died after he was allegedly assaulted following a quarrel with a suspected criminal in Shahdara's area, officials said Monday.

However, preliminary post-mortem report revealed that the sub-inspector, identified as Raj Kumar, died due to a cardiac arrest, police said.

Kumar was apparently filming a video of the criminal on his mobile phone when he was allegedly assaulted, they said, adding that the victim later succumbed.

The had joined the department in 1990 as and was posted at the communication unit of the Police.

The incident took place on Sunday night in area when Kumar had gone out for a walk after dinner, a said.

"Kumar and his neighbour Vijay alias Bhuri, a 'bad character' in Vivek Vihar, had some dispute and a fight took place between them," police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the police station and the accused, who is a history-sheeter has been arrested, police said, adding that they are investigating whether other people were also involved in the matter.

"Police received information regarding the quarrel at 10.06 pm on Sunday. After reaching the spot, they found out that around 9 pm, a quarrel had taken place between Kumar and Vijay over shooting of a video," Meghna Yadav, of Police (Shahdara), said.

After the quarrel, Kumar reached his home with blood stains on his shirt and had a minor cut on his chin. He headed towards the on his scooter along with his daughter. On his way, Kumar fainted and collapsed, Yadav said.

His daughter managed to take him to the hospital, where doctors asked her to admit him to the in Patparganj. Kumar was rushed to the Max Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"We have seen the CCTV footage and it has been found that no gruesome or continuous assault took place," the DCP said.

"The fight took place between them during which Kumar got one superficial cut below the chin and a blunt injury mark on the chest on his body," he said.

