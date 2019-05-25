Polls come and go but one can't afford to lose conscience: Gambhir's dig at Kejriwal

In a swipe at over a "dirty pamphlet" against the candidate from East Delhi, cricketer-turned- Saturday said elections come and go but one cannot afford to lose one's conscience.

Gambhir, who defeated AAP's Atishi Marlena from East Delhi, had been accused by leaders of being involved in distribution of "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets against her during election campaign.

On Kejriwal, the said, "I do not have any words for him if he can level such allegation just to win a seat. You can lose an election and move ahead but how can one face himself after losing his conscience."



Elections will come and go, the day "you lose your conscience you lose everything", he added.

Gambhir was addressing mediapersons at the BJP's unit office here along with other newly-elected party MPs' from the national capital.

BJP Manoj Tiwari, who defeated candidate by over 3.66 lakh votes, said that the party candidates participated in the elections with positivity which they derived from their and

Tiwari said he was "internally scared" as he was facing a three-time and veteran in the polls.

He also said that extended him courage and said that he will win from North East Delhi as apprehension was being expressed that he may lose against Dikshit.

Talking about the campaigning in Delhi, Tiwari said he had to do a roadshow in South Delhi for party candidate as "rumours" were being spread that Purvanchali voters were not supporting him.

Bidhuri, who defeated candidate from South Delhi by 3.67 lakh votes, was not present in the press conference due to some court engagement.

Meenakshi Lekhi, re-elected from seat, was also absent due to health issues.

The BJP MPs thanked the people of Delhi for reposing their faith in the party and voting for them. They also expressed gratitude towards and for guidance and leadership during the elections.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who won from West Delhi with the highest margin of 5,78,486 votes, said the winners have to live up to the expectations of the people after this spectacular victory of the BJP.

The new MPs also asserted that BJP will come back to power in Delhi in 2020 Assembly polls.

Harsh Vardhan, who won from Chandni Chowk, said people were disillusioned with both the AAP and the

"The Lok Sabha poll results are beginning of the end of AAP and its government in Delhi," Vardhan said, claiming that the party may disintegrate after a defeat in next year's Assembly polls.

Punjabi Hans Raj Hans, who won North West Delhi seat for the BJP, Vijay Goel, of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and office bearers of were present.

