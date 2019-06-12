India successfully conducts flight test of unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft

-
ALSO READ
Race for 'hypersonic' weapons heats up as France joins fray
China successfully completes hypersonic engine test
Russia touts hypersonic missile speed
Safran to build plant in Hyd to make parts for LEAP engine
China steps up pilot recruitment for its fast expanding aircraft carrier programme
-
India successfully conducted the maiden flight test of its indigenously developed unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight from a base off Odisha coast on Wednesday, defence sources said.
The aircraft forms an important component of the country's ambitious programme for development of a hypersonic cruise missile system, they said.
The trial was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation from Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at about 11.25 am, DRDO sources said.
"The new technology was tested. Date generated by radars showed that the trial was a success," they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU