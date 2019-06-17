Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks

is reaching out to wary foreign leaders to frame alleged Iranian attacks in a shipping route as a problem for the world at large, especially for Asian countries vitally dependent on that

Pompeo, in a series of Sunday television interviews, emphasized the U.S. international outreach in the wake of what the US says were Iranian attacks Thursday on two tankers near the

"I made a bunch of phone calls yesterday. I'll make a whole bunch more calls today. The world needs to unite," Pompeo said. He did not say what kind of action the envisioned.

"We are going to work to build out a set of countries that have deep vested interest in keeping that strait open to help us do that," Pompeo said.

That echoed comments from acting this past week when he said the US goal is to "build international consensus to this international problem."



has denied being involved in the attacks and accused of promoting an "Iranophobic" campaign against it.

Pressed on whether any new US military deployment to the region was possible, Pompeo said that "of course" remained among the options that may consider to keep shipping safe through the narrow strait, a strategic choke point for from the

the U.S. from an international agreement, signed in 2015 by Barack Obama, to limit Iran's nuclear program. Trump has reinstated economic sanctions and recently ended waivers that allowed some countries to continue buying Iranian oil.

That has deprived of and has coincided with what U.S. officials said was a surge in intelligence pointing to Iranian preparations for attacks against U.S. forces and interests in the Gulf region.

The US has accelerated the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln group to the region, sent four nuclear-capable bombers to and bolstered its defenses in the region by deploying more

Some European allies have called for a careful investigation of responsibility, worried that Trump was escalating tensions with a country he has long called a top US enemy.

Pompeo stressed that the US gets relatively little of its through the strait, which lies between the and the Gulf of The says 16 per cent of US petroleum imports came from the countries in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)