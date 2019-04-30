US to ensure adequate oil supplies in global market: Pompeo

US said that the US would seek to stabilise global market after Washington's decision not to extend sanctions waivers for purchase.

"We are convinced we can make sure the markets are adequately supplied. We are continuing to work on that," quoted as saying to the audience during an event by outlet on Monday.

The US would cooperate with other alternative suppliers home and abroad on the matter, he added.

The announced on April 22 that the US sanctions would be reimposed on all countries that import Iranian since May 2, leading to turbulence in global

US urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and top to lower on Friday.

"Gasoline prices are coming down. I called up OPEC, I said you've got to bring them down. You've got to bring them down," Trump told reporters Friday en route to an event in Indianapolis, according to

Analysts noted that Trump's previous effort to push gasoline prices down had been followed by fresh price highs, according to a report.

in November snapped back sanctions on Tehran's banking, and shipping industries while granting 180-day waivers to eight of Iran's major in order to stabilise the global market.

