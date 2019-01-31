Pondy minister calls for strategy to combat challenges in

Academic experts and non-governmental organisations should come out with an effective strategy to face the challenges emerging in the sector, Agriculture and Minister R Kamalakannan said Thursday.

Kamalakannan said one of the challenges the Union Territory was now facing related to increase in enrolment of children in private schools while it was coming down in government institutions.

Inaugurating a one-day workshop on 'Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital-Education' (SATH-E), conducted jointly by the government and NITI Aayog here, he said government schools was offering quality and providing infrastructure.

"But the challenge in enrolment should be faced with proper strategy. Educational experts can help the administration in this regard...," he said.

Kamalakannan said in 1970 the growing population in was criticised to be a major hurdle in the development sector by various nations.

"But this population has now been found to be a vibrant source...," he said.

to Education A Anbarasu said SATH-E would promote data driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country.

Under SATH-E, three States Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh- kickstarted a system for wider transformation of school education.

He said could emulate this.

