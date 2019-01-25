Pope in Panama blasts 'fears and suspicions' over migration

has said in that the Church must work to overcome the world's "fears and suspicions" of migration, and pledged his support for "all efforts" to avoid further suffering in crisis-torn

The pope is being kept abreast of developments in nearby Caracas, and was praying for the people of Venezuela, Vatican said.

Francis is supporting "all efforts" to avoid further suffering for the population, he said.

Speaking from in -- the hub for US-bound migrants -- Francis said on Thursday migrants were simply seeking "the minimum conditions for a better future".

The Argentine pope was addressing Central American bishops on the first day of his visit for a global gathering of young Catholics for World

Earlier, in a speech to government ministers and members of the diplomatic corps at the foreign ministry, he called on political leaders to reject "all forms of corruption".

Young people, he said, insisted that those in positions of authority should "lead a life that demonstrates that public service is a synonym of honesty and justice, and opposed to all forms of corruption".

He returned to the theme in his speech to bishops at the nearby 17th Century of

Here, he deplored what he called "the plague" of femicide in Latin America, where some 2,800 women are killed each year, according to the Economic Commission for and the (ECLAC).

"The killing of women -- our continent is experiencing a plague in this regard," Francis said, saying this and other problems like drug trafficking, gang violence and the sexual exploitation of minors and young people, were "the fruit of a culture and a society run amok".

"Often families have been broken by an economic system that did not prioritise persons and the common good, but made speculation its 'paradise,' without worrying who would end up paying the price."



"And so, we see our young people without a home, without a family, without a community, without a sense of belonging, easy prey for the first charlatan who comes along."



Francis won praise from young people for his comments. "These crimes are part of a highly macho culture in which we feel diminished," said Fatima Melendez, 18, from

In her country, she said, women need "peace in something as simple as going out into the street".

The pope was to join tens of thousands of young people in formally opening the Catholic jamboree at a palm-fringed park overlooking Bay.

Several migrant caravans, mostly from Honduras, and El Salvador, have been making their way through and to the US border since last October, amid trenchant opposition from US

Francis told bishops that the church, with hospitality and acceptance, can facilitate "dialogue and help overcome fears and suspicions, and thus consolidate the very bonds that migrations -- in the collective imagination -- threaten to break."



Thousands turned out to cheer the pope on his way from the Papal Nunciature, where he spent the first night of his five-day visit, to his first official engagement of the day, a courtesy call on

In the narrow streets of the old city, they leaned forward over barriers as the pope's small sedan passed by, waving red and white Panamanian flags.

At the foreign ministry, soberly-suited diplomats posed for selfies with the pope and stretched out to shake his hand as he left the podium after his speech.

On his way from the airport after his arrival on Wednesday, his had to swerve sharply at one point when a young man broke through a barrier and ran towards it, waving a Venezuelan flag. The man was quickly detained by security guards.

In crisis-wracked Venezuela, opposition lawmaker has proclaimed himself with the support of the and several other -- including Panama -- setting up a tense standoff with the government of President

Francis will hold two open-air masses in Among the other highlights of his five-day visit will be a trip to the Good Samaritan home for young HIV and AIDS patients on Saturday, after the closing mass. He will also visit a youth detention centre and hear the confessions of inmates, including one serving time for murder.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)