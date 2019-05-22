Power Mech net profit up 34% at Rs 40.29 cr in Q4

Power Mech Projects Wednesday reported 34 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.29 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's net profit was Rs 29.91 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, the company said in a filing.

The company's total in the March quarter rose to Rs 659.58 crore from Rs 489.69 crore a year ago, as per the filing.

The company's net profit in 2018-19 stood at Rs 205.56 crore compared to Rs 130.04 crore in previous fiscal. Its total in the last fiscal was Rs 2,275.43 crore as against Rs 1,554.55 crore.

Its board on Wednesday recommended final dividend of Re one per share (10 per cent) for the 2018-19, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company predominantly operates in construction and maintenance activities and hence there are no reportable segments under Ind AS-108.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)