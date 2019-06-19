Prabhat Maurya replaces Rasikh Salam in India U19 squad

The BCCI on Wednesday withdrew from the Under-19 squad after banning him for two years for age fudging and named Prabhat Maurya as his replacement for an ODI tri-series, to be held in England from July 21.

" has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy submission of faulty to BCCI," BCCI said in a release.

The revised U19 squad:



Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (WK), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

