Road in Sangrur to be named after toddler who died after falling into bore well

The government Wednesday announced that a road in district will be named after two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, who lost his life after he fell into a 150-foot-deep bore well shaft.

The decision to name the almost 11.83-km-long stretch of road from Sunam to Shero after the toddler follows a request by his family and people of his native Bhagwanpura village, where the tragic incident took place.

PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, accompanied by Deputy Ghanshyam Thori, and Daman Bajwa, paid a visit to Fatehvir's family on behalf of Amarinder Singh, an official release said.

They assured the family all support and help, it added.

Fatehvir's body was pulled out of the bore well on June 11, four days after he fell in while playing.

