JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing domestic help in Delhi

Delhi court orders FIR against Republic TV, Arnab on Tharoor's complaint
Business Standard

Prabhu releases book on Ramayan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has released a book -- Ramayan Retold With Scientific Evidences - written by Saroj Bala.

"With this logical piece of writing, the author has looked at our holy scriptures through the scientific lens making this book a masterpiece," Prabhu said in a tweet.

The book narrates the biography of Lord Ram with exact dates of important events, depicting corresponding sky views and weaving other supporting scientific evidences into the story told by Maharshi Valmiki.

Saroj Bala, an IRS officer of 1972 batch, had retired as Member of CBDT in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements