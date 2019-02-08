Mediation leads to expeditious disposal of cases, cuts delays: J-K HC Chief Justice

Observing that can hugely reduce the stress of litigation and delay in judicial delivery system, Friday exhorted legal practitioners to work towards making as a movement in the state.

" is a way of life and has a potential to be most effective instrument towards ensuring expeditious disposal of cases through amicable communication and negotiation," Justice Mittal said while inaugurating three-day refresher workshop on mediation for lawyers.

The workshop was organised by the of the High Court, in collaboration with Jammu and here.

Justice Mittal sought synergised efforts by judicial officers and lawyers towards institutionalisation of the mechanism of mediation for the larger benefit and satisfaction of the litigant public.

"Mediation has to be taken forward as a movement to deal with ever mounting legal disputes in the society," she maintained and said it is the best alternative medium of justice dispensation.

She called for optimum use of mediation by judges and lawyers for the larger interest on the people in distress.

Resolution by mediation facilitates the parties to decide the outcome of the decision themselves and come out with a more satisfying resolution of disputes, she added.

Appreciating the efforts of the in holding such educative workshops and refresher courses, Justice Mittal said this workshop will definitely do wonders towards adding to the knowledge of the mediation lawyers, besides enhancing their excellence and expertise in the field.

She exhorted upon the participants to learn the innovative methods and techniques of mediation from the eminent experts and make optimum use of the same.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)