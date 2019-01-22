Pradhan seeks Patnaik's intervention for allotment of land for

Dharmendra Pradhan has sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's intervention for allotment of 75 acres of land for Indian Oil's proposed polyester yarn unit in district.

Noting that Indian Oil's proposed proposed polyester yarn unit will change the industrial landscape of Odisha, the Petroleum and sought the CM's intervention for the project.

In a letter to Patnaik on Monday, Pradhan said: "I must firmly reiterate that Indian Oils Polyester yarn unit at will revolutionise the industrial landscape of in view of immense scope for upcoming numerous MSME downstream units, offering huge employability and hence herald a new era of emerging as ' of the East'."



He said "I would urge you to personally intervene and direct the concerned officials for suitably allotment of 75 acre of land for the purpose immediately."



He further said "Non-cooperation from the state government would deprive from this opportunity, which would in all likelihood, shift to a more industry-friendly state."Stating that the Bhadrak Textile Project was initiated by Indian Oil through an MoU signed in presence of Odisha's S B Behera and Prafulla Samal, Pradhan said "Indian Oil applied to IPICOL on 19.04.2018 through Single Window Portal for 35 acre land, based on preliminary assessment."On June 19, 2018, in-Principle approval was accorded to Indian Oil by IPICOL for allotment of 35 acres land at Bhadrak, he mentioned adding that Indian Oil completed a feasibility study of the project in August 2018 through a

Based on the feasibility study, the land requirement worked out to 75 acres with the project cost of Rs 1,971 crores. Subsequently, an application was submitted on August 10, 2018 to IPICOL for allotment of additional 40 acres contiguous land at Bhadrak as total land requirement was revised to 75 acres.

Clarification solicited from IPICOL was adequately replied on August 23, 2018 and several follow ups have been made for allotment of 75 acres land, Pradhan said.

However, the work has been put on hold for want of "non-availability of approval of the textile project from competent authority of ".

