Pragya Thakur, Azam Khan, Moonmoon Sen... those that made headlines with their views

Call them motor-mouths or simply contentious, they are the not-to-be-quietened candidates who kept up the controversial chatter through the elections, sometimes at rallies and other times through or responses to questions from the media.

From east to west and north to south, a battery of candidates across the political spectrum demonstrated a penchant for getting into trouble with their views on a range of issues.

Some like Samajwadi Party's and Bharatiya Janata Party's Giriraj Singh are old time 'foot-in-the-mouth' politicians, frequently in the headlines for their outspoken and sometimes outrageous views, others like BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur and Communist Party of India's are new to the election game.

They stoked controversy during the high-voltage campaign, at times forcing the to bar some of them from campaigning or inviting scrutiny from their own party's leadership.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case who is contesting elections from Bhopal, last week lauded Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a "patriot", sparking furious debate in the last lap of the seven-phase elections.

The alleged that "insulting martyrs is in the DNA" of the BJP, which also condemned her remarks. Thakur later apologised for her remarks.

She also had to apologise for her remarks on 26/11 attack martyr, Hemant Karkare, that she had "cursed" him for torturing her and falsely implicating her in the blasts case.

Thakur was temporarily banned from campaigning for her hate remarks by the

Her electoral rival, Singh, is not new to controversies either. In March this year, just as the country was gearing up for elections, he said the Pulwama terror attack was an accident.

In Uttar Pradesh, SP's Khan attracted widespread ire for his sexist jibes against his one-time colleague, Jaya Prada, who is his rival in the Rampur seat and joined the recently.

People of Rampur, people of and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But I could recognise in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear," he said without naming her.

Khan is facing an FIR for the remark.

Jaya Prada, on her part, hit back with a speech in which she referred to Khan's " eyes". "Considering the comments makes against me, (BSP chief) Mayawati, his like eyes will also stare at you," she said at a public meeting.

saw a face-off between two ideologically opposed candidates Giriraj Singh and



in Begusarai.

"Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them, he said in a rally in remarks seen as attacking the Muslim community.

In March, the veteran leader was reported as saying those not attending the rally of the prime minister, to be held that month, would be deemed anti-national.

He, however, himself remained absence from that very rally.

His rival Kanhaiya Kumar, a former student leader from who was charged with sedition for allegedly making anti- comments, said on Twitter, For people Godse is a patriot. They are expected to call people like us as traitor. Thank god BJP doesn't consider us patriots.

In the South, Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP's candidate and sitting from Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, dove into the Godse controversy by comparing the assassin with with

"Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??" Kateel tweeted, equating Godse, 26/11 convict and

He later retracted his remarks.

The BJP reprimanded him as well as Anantkumar Hegde, its candidate in Uttara Kannada in the state, who also tweeted on Godse but later deleted it.

BJP's Tejasvi Surya, contesting from Karnataka's Bangalore South constituency, also made several controversial statements over the last one year, retracting some and deleting some.

Oh Hindus! When will you understand that a vote to today's is a vote for yesterday's It's sad that this country treats a patriot like Veer Savarkar, who endured the greatest of pains for the motherland, in this manner. 2019 has so much at stake! he tweeted recently.

On a lighter note, Trinamool Congress' candidate found herself wading in troubled waters when she was asked about the violence in the constituency on voting day.

"They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," the told the media.

BJP's Gurdaspur candidate, Bollywood star Sunny Deol, had a somewhat similar response when he was asked about the Balakot strikes, saying he didn't know much but only wanted to serve the people.

The counting of votes on May 23 will decide the fate of these candidates, irrepressible, irreverent and simply controversial.

