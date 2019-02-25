JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'India is no lesser than any other country in education'

Oscar award will help create awareness on menstruation:
Business Standard

Pranab Nanda to be new Goa DGP, replaces Muktesh Chander

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Senior IPS officer Pranab Nanda was Monday appointed as Director General of Police of Goa, a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order stated.

Nanda, who will join the state police from Central deputation on February 28, will replace Muktesh Chander, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer.

Chander has been transferred to Delhi police, the MHA order said.

Chander was DGP, Goa since February, 2016 and is credited with giving thrust to traffic discipline in the coastal state which sees heavy tourist footfalls annually.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements