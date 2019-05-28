Pre-established chemistry a gift: Hemsworth on 'MIB' co-star Tessa Thompson

The chemistry that shared with "Thor: Ragnarok" co-star helped the two actors navigate their dynamic in "MIB: International".

The 35-year-old Australian star said working with Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is always a pleasure and he was impressed with the way she crafted her character of Agent M.

"I think every time you play a new character, you find different personalities. I knew her as Valkyrie. I love that character but that character is vastly different from this one. So to see her in contemporary setting was great.

"She is the lead in MIB, so she had a lot more for her to do. And just watching her craft this character and navigate the story was hugely impressive. She is widely talented and I hope to continue work with her," said during a press conference here on Tuesday.

The essays the role of Agent M in the upcoming film and he said their working relationship was quite helpful.

"After Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Endgame', it is a gift being able to have a pre-established chemistry. It was a massive benefit in what we have been able to do in MIB due to having known each other's for years now.

When asked if they would share a romantic equation on-screen in the movie directed by F Gary Gray, said the film is more about the friendship his Agent H shares with Thompson's character.

"No romance in MIB. It is more about our friendship and what these characters learn from each other, he added.

Picture India is set to release MIB:International in the country on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)