Preparations made to discourage cheating during UP board exams: Mathura admin

All preparations have been made, including measures to tackle the notorious cheating mafia active in Mathura, ahead of the board exams that will begin on February 7, the district administration assured Saturday.

Sarvagya told reporters that the would be held responsible and booked if any case of cheating is reported from their centre.

According to Mishra, 95 centres are 'sensitive' and seven are 'hypersensitive' out of a total of 128 examination centres in the district.

The examination process from opening of the question paper to packing of answer sheets would be done under CCTV camera surveillance installed at examination centres.

Mishra said any person abetting cheating would be booked under the stringent NSA and Gangsters Act.

He said cyber cafes and other such centres would remain shut during examination hours.

The district has been divided into different zones and a would deployed at every examination centre, he said.

According to Madhmik Shiksha Parishad, the board exams for class 12 and class 10 will begin from February 7.

