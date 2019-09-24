President Kovind presents National Service Scheme Awards

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday felicitated 41 people with the prestigious NSS awards in recognition of their exemplary and commendable social service.

The recipients of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2017-18 include volunteers, programme coordinators and programme officers of the NSS, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said in a statement.

NSS programme coordinators A Lakhmi Prabha of Tamil Nadu and K Ramesh Reddy from Andhra Pradesh were awarded the first and second programme coordinator awards respectively.

The objective of NSS Awards is to recognize and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by the Universities/ Senior Secondary (+2) Councils, NSS Units/ Programme Officers and NSS Volunteers, with a view to further promote NSS.

NSS, a Central Sector Scheme, was launched in 1969 with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of the student, youth through voluntary community service. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:40 IST

