JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in Sept: Union minister
Business Standard

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Varanasi on three-day visit

Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi on a three-day visit on Saturday

Topics
Ram Nath Kovind | Varanasi | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Ram Nath Kovind
Ram Nath Kovind | File

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi on a three-day visit on Saturday. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and take part in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The President was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here.

The chief minister presented a bouquet to the President. Tourism Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MP B P Saroj, MLA Saurabh Srivastava and IG Vijay Singh Meena were also present on the occasion.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 13 2021. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.