President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Varanasi on three-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family arrived at Varanasi on a three-day visit on Saturday. He will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and take part in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
The President was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here.
The chief minister presented a bouquet to the President. Tourism Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MP B P Saroj, MLA Saurabh Srivastava and IG Vijay Singh Meena were also present on the occasion.
