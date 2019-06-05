Press freedom in 'downward spiral' worldwide: watchdog

Press freedom is declining around the world, with democratic governments joining authoritarian regimes in seeking to suppress independent journalism, a watchdog said Wednesday.

An annual report by said press freedom saw notable declines in while US Donald Trump's vilification of the press has "seriously exacerbated an ongoing erosion of public confidence in the "



The impact of Trump's effort has been to undermine free press because journalists around the world now have less reason to believe that will come to their aid if their rights are violated," said.

"In some of the most influential democracies in the world, populist leaders have overseen a concerted attempt to throttle the independence of the media," said Sarah Repucci, at the group.

"While threats to global are concerning in their own right, their effect on the state of democracy is what makes them truly dangerous."



The report said that in some democratic states, "large segments of the population are no longer receiving unbiased and information" as a result of "nuanced efforts" to undermine their independence.

This has coincided with a populist trend in which leaders present themselves as "defenders of an aggrieved majority" and seek to discredit independent media and suppress open debate, said.

Elsewhere, the Russian government's purchase of the largest national newspaper has sought to "infuse its coverage with partisan bias" and China's has sought to expand its influence over and dissemination channels abroad, the report noted.

The report said and Aleksandar Vucic's in have been successful in snuffing out critical and consolidating into friendly hands, creating a template for other populist leaders.

Modest gains in press freedom were seen in countries where democracy is strengthening including Ethiopia, Malaysia, and Gambia, the report said.

"Experience has shown that press freedom can rebound from even lengthy stints of repression when given the opportunity," said Repucci.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)