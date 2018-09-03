Pressure mounts on Guj govt as Hardik's fast enters tenth day

Support from Opposition parties continued to pour in for whose indefinite fast for reservation and farm loan entered the tenth day Monday.

The BJP government in is yet to intervene into the matter.

Congress' has urged the to talk to the quota spearhead to break the deadlock.

Delhi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday extended his support to over the farm loan demand.

Extending his support, former chief minister and has appealed to the 25-year-old to end his fast.

Patel-led Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has announced that two main religious bodies of Patidars - Umiya Mata Sansthan and Khodaldham - have extended their support to the

In the last nine days, leaders and representatives from various political parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) have visited at his residence, the venue of his fast near Ahmedabad, and extended their support.

After meeting Hardik Patel, Gohil slammed the BJP government for not intervening into the matter.

"Hardik is fighting for farmers. His fight is for the betterment of and its people. It is very unfortunate that the is not even ready to talk to him. I urge the government to establish a dialogue with Hardik and try to make him end his fast as soon as possible," the senior leader said.

Gohil expressed his displeasure over huge deployment of police personnel outside the residence of Hardik Patel.

He claimed that some local leaders who were accompanying him were prevented from entering the premises by the police personnel, at the behest of the BJP government.

"...What kind of democracy is this? If the BJP does not stop such activities, the law and order situation may get deteriorated and the BJP will be solely responsible. If the people of awaken, it will become difficult for the BJP to deal with it," he said.

In his tweet, said, "Farm loans should be waived. Hardik Patel is fighting for poor farmers. All the farmers and the entire community is with him. I am sure that his penance will not be wasted. May god give him strength".

Hardening his stand, Hardik Patel said that he won't allow doctors to conduct his medical check-up "until the police stop harassing people visiting his residence".

Sola civil hospital has deployed a fully-equipped ambulance--'ICU on Wheels'--at the venue of the fast, the hospital said in a statement.

Hardik Patel had yesterday released his "will" in which he divided his property among his parents, a sister, 14 youths killed during the quota agitation in 2015 and a' Panjrapole' (shelter for ill and old cows) near his village.

Hardik Patel had launched his hunger strike on August 25--the third anniversary of his mega pro-quota rally in Ahmedabad that had turned violent.

He is demanding a loan for farmers and quota for Patidars in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class category.

