Prez greets citizens on eve of Eid

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid.

"Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, this festival strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion," he said.

Kovind said, "On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to these eternal values that characterise our civilization."

Eid will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari has announced.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 21:40 IST

