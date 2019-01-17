PRISM criticises GPC's decision on buying vehicles for MLAs

The People's Representation for Identity and Status of (PRISM) party Thursday criticised the Assembly's (GPC) for its decision to increase the funds for purchasing vehicles for elected legislators, a statement here said.

The GPC, which held a meeting recently, decided to increase the funds from Rs eight lakh to Rs 10 lakh per vehicle.

The PRISM said that additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 80 lakh to be borne from the state exchequer was not justified.

A plethora of benefits and facilities provided to the 40 legislators at the expense of the general public are detrimental to the development of the people and the state, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)