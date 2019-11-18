Priyam Garg to lead India colts versus Afghanistan

Mumbai left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently hit a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy headlined a strong India U-19 squad that will take on Afghanistan in the first two games of the five-match one day series.

The Indian team, led by Priyam Garg, is preparing for next year's U-19 World Cup and various combinations are being tried out currently.

The five-match series will be played at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on November 22 24, 26, 28 and 30.

India U19 squad for the 1st and 2nd one-day: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Priyam Garg, Captain (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Manav Sutar (RCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)