Drake critiques Grammys, gets cut off mid-speech

made a surprise appearance at to accept his best rap song trophy for "God's Plan" and used his time on stage to throw shade at the Recording Academy's apparent lack of diversity, but was cut off mid-speech.

Big names in the industry such as Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Jay Z and were absent from the this year's ceremony, which honours the best of the music world.

Critics have interpreted it as the artistes' tacit call out to the Grammy's as the organisers struggle to diversify the award.

in his speech alluded to being misunderstood by people deciding the winners.

"For the first time in history where I actually am who I thought I was for a second, so I like that," he said.

"This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from has to say"



The R&B star said that awards do not always match up with the talent of an artiste.

"You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. If there is people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here, I promise you, you already won," he added.

The show cut to a commercial break while was still finishing his speech. It was not immediately clear whether he was aware of it or not.

Later a for clarified that producers did not intentionally cut off Drake but were under the impression that he had finished his speech.

"During Drake's speech, there was a natural pause and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial.

"However the producers did speak with Drake following his speech and did offer him to come back on stage to finish whatever his thoughts were. But Drake said he was happy with what he said and didn't have anything to add," Sunshine Sachs' said in a statement given to Variety.

