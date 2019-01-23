Priyanka's appointment will strengthen party: Sachin Pilot

-
Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East will inspire party workers across the country.
"It is a welcome development. This will boost party workers across the country. It has been a long standing demand of the workers to give her (Priyanka) an official role.
"Until now, she chose to restrict herself to campaigning in Amethi and Raebareli but now as a general secretary, she will strengthen the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the next three months," he said.
