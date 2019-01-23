Cold day in Delhi, dense fog, thundershower in forecast for Thursday

It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum settling at 8 degrees Celsius and the weatherman predicting dense for Thursday morning.

"The minimum was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while maximum settled at 19 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal," a MeT said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 100 per cent.

The city received 27.8 mm rains till 8.30 am, while no rainfall was recorded later in the day.

The weatherman has predicted dense for Thursday morning with possibility of very light rains and thundershowers for later part of the the day.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum may settle around 8 degrees," the added.

