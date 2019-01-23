JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India coach Zeeshan predicts tough challenge vs Italy

No experts for tomorrow, they are only for yesterday: Jack Ma
Business Standard

Cold day in Delhi, dense fog, thundershower in forecast for Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius and the weatherman predicting dense fog for Thursday morning.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while maximum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal," a MeT official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 100 per cent.

The city received 27.8 mm rains till 8.30 am, while no rainfall was recorded later in the day.

The weatherman has predicted dense fog for Thursday morning with possibility of very light rains and thundershowers for later part of the the day.

"Maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum may settle around 8 degrees," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements