Chinese tech on Wednesday said there are no experts for tomorrow and all they know about is

Addressing the Annual Meeting here, the executive chairman also told business leaders never to worry about competition and pressure.

"If you worry about pressure, don't be a Today, the great thing is everybody worries about everything," he quipped.

Replying to whether he encountered fear or doubts over the course of building over the last 20 years, he said "There's no expert of tomorrow. There's only expert of "



Asked what kind of people he hires, he said, "When I hire people, I hire the people who are smarter than I am. People who four, five years later could be my boss. I like people who I like, who are positive and who never give up."



He also appeared highly optimistic about the growth of Africa, saying whenever he visited countries like and Namibia, it reminded him of of 20 years ago.

The Chinese billionaire said people should teach kids to be creative and innovative and do things machines cannot.

"The machines of the future have chips, but the humans have hearts. Education must move in that direction," he emphasised.

On the environment, he said, "If you think of Earth as a human, you're digging the and burning it, you're digging the coal, the bones. The Earth will have revenge."



"I'm a believer that is great for human beings. As a company, don't be evil is not enough. Do good things," he said, adding that should be used to help the environment.

On his value system, said one of the reasons he survived for 20 years was because he was a

"You always want your students to be better than you, to be a mayor, not in prison. Rule number one - help people to be better than you are. Rule number two is to embrace change. If you cannot change it, embrace it," he said.

He also advised entrepreneurs not to invite their friends to join them in business, saying friendship was more precious than business.

