Priyanka slams UP govt over reported reduction in honorarium of school instructors

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the reported reduction in the honorarium of school instructors, alleging the dispensation is committing atrocities on them.

She cited a media report which claimed that the honorarium of about 30,000 government junior school instructors has been reduced in Uttar Pradesh



Till now instructors used to getRs 8,470 per month. Now they will get Rs 7,000 honorarium, the report said.

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is committing atrocities on instructors. Leave alone paying the promised Rs 17,000 per month, a reduction is being made even in the Rs 8,470 per month honorarium," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Does the UP govt have an answer for this betrayal," the AICC general secretary in-charge of eastern UP said.

