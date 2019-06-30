JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Israel arrests Palestinian minister in Jerusalem

Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan in autumn: Kensington Palace
Business Standard

Trump says US, North Korea to hold working-level talks

AFP  |  Panmunjom (South Korea) 

President Donald Trump said Sunday that teams from the US and North Korea would start meetings "over the next two or three weeks" for talks on Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Negotiators from the two sides will "start a process and we'll see what happens", Trump said after a historic meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU