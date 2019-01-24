Pro-farmer decisions won't hit dev projects in C'garh: Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel, whose government last week completed a month in power, has said the pro- decisions taken by his dispensation would neither lead to financial problems, nor impact other development projects in the state.

In an interview to PTI on Tuesday, Baghel assured that development of infrastructure would be the focus of his government.

The government led by Baghel completed one month in office on January 17.

Within a span of one month, the government took several key decisions, including farm loan waiver, hiking of paddy MSP and formation of an SIT to probe alleged civil supplies scam during the previous BJP rule.

"The steps taken for the welfare of farmers in the first month of our government were not taken during the entire 15-year rule of the BJP," Baghel claimed.

Keeping our poll promises, loans to the tune of Rs 6,100 crore of around 16.50 lakh farmers were writen off, MSP for paddy was fixed at Rs 2,500 per quintal and land acquired for setting up a Tata plant a decade ago was being returned to in Lohandiguda in Bastar, he said.

Baghel asserted that decisions related to farmers would neither lead to any financial constraints, nor have much impact on other development projects.

"Loan waiver is a one-time decision. Much of the state exchequer's money will be spent on procuring paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal, but it will not affect other development works in the state," he said.

"In the coming years, our focus will be on infrastructural development. The government is trying its best that construction and other development works will not get affected," he added.

Setting up Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe Naxal attack took place in 2013 and alleged scam in state unearthed in 2015 were two other important decisions of the new government, for which the BJP was accusing it of playing vendetta

"Why is the opposition raising so much hue and cry over the SIT. Somewhere, they have done wrong and therefore they are afraid. The government is just doing its work and investigation in all these cases will be done based on the facts," Baghel said.

"Why is the opposition afraid of the SIT set up to probe the incident. Why hasn't the NIA handed over its probe report into the incident to the state, although we have demanded it from the Centre nearly three weeks back," he asked.

"Similarly, in case of Civil Supply scam, the government is investigating those points which were left uncovered in the previous probe.

"Former (Raman Singh) has said that the probe was being done with an intention of revenge. But it is incorrect to say this. Let the probe get over, after which the truth will come out before everyone," he added.

Baghelaccused the Centre of discouraging farmers in the state by not enhancing its contribution to the central rice pool.

"Chhattisgarh, which isamong leading rice producers in the country, has set a target of procuring around 88 lakh MT of paddy from farmers in the ongoing season. The Centre has a target to procure 24 lakh MT of rice from the state and we have sought to increase it to 32 lakh MT, but it is not being considered," he claimed.

"Why is the Centre in so much pain when the state government is giving more benefits to farmers for their produce and giving them their due bonus.

"If we are supporting farmers with our resources, then the Centre should also do it. Earlier, the was also giving bonus to farmers but Prime Minister government has been discouraging them," he said.

When asked about the government's decision to bar theCBI from investigating any fresh casesin the state without its nod, Baghel said, "The decision in this regard was taken during the government in 2012. Although, then it was not notified in the gazette of

"When had already prohibited the CBI in 2012 in the state, then why we are being blamed. We have just completed his work," he said.

Over the implementation of the EWS quota, Baghel said, it is a policy decision and his government would inform about it during the state assembly session next month.

Baghel ruled out the possibility of the forming an alliance with any party in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"National leaders are looking into it from the national perspective, but in there is no need of a coalition. has been strong in and will be even stronger after the Lok Sabha polls by winning all 11 parliamentary seats," he added.

On the Naxal menace in the state, Baghel reiterated that his government will first hold talks with the affected stakeholders in the Left Wing Extremism area, but did not reveal when the process will start.

After coming to power, the did not retain former Raman Singh's set-up and warned officers against negligence and laxity. It carried out bureaucratic reshuffle from day one, and both- the Chief Secretary as well as the Director General of Police (DGP)- were changed.

