Pro-Vidarbha activists raise slogans at Gadkari's rally

and BJP leader Gadkari Wednesday expressed anger over some people raising slogans at a public meeting here in support of a separate state and threatened to get them "spanked and thrown out" from the event.

Gadkari lost his cool when some people raised the slogans during his speech at the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

When Gadkari started speaking, some pro- activists sitting in the crowd began raising slogans, demanding statehood for the region in eastern

They also threw pamphlets in the

Irked over the shouting of slogans for a separate state, Gadkari asked them to keep quiet.

Thereafter, the said, "If they make noise again, spank them, remember stop shouting or all of you will be spanked and thrown out. Take them all out."



should be developed as the second capital and "we want to take and Vidarbha forward together and put them prominently on the world map," Gadkari told the gathering.

The said he is happy that under the leadership of Fadnavis, and Vidarbha are witnessing all-around development.

Both Gadkari and Fadnavis hail from Nagpur, the second capital of the state and the region's biggest city.

The cotton-growing region, which comprises nearly a dozen districts, has been witnessing a movement for statehood since decades.

The BJP supports the demand for Vidarbha statehood, but its ally the is vehemently opposed to any division of

