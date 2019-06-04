Probe against 2 policemen for beating up ganja smugglers

The police started an investigation on Tuesday after a video showing two policemen beating up two alleged smugglers in district went viral.

The of Police (SP) of district, Kanwar Vishal Singh, has asked the (SDPO) of Jeypore to conduct the inquiry into the incident.

"We have initiated an inquiry and details will be known once we complete the process. Probe is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the incident took place," the SDPO of Jeypore, Sagarika Nath, said.

In the video, two policemen seen beating up two smugglers with belt and stick, a said.

They police had intercepted a vehicle carrying near Doraguda under the jurisdiction of station on Tuesday and arrested two persons, while two others managed to escape from the spot, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)