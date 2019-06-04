Ponzi scam accused, cops stop at his friend's home for lunch:Noida Police

Mittal, the main accused in a Rs 3,700-crore online scam, and policemen escorting him from to stopped at his friend's home here, triggering a row.

Later, the entire group also had a lunch at a restaurant located in the housing complex.

The submitted a report to their counterparts in about the incident.

The six-member escort team included two policewomen.

"Mittal was brought to in in connection with a case. On their way back to Lucknow, Mittal and the policemen stopped at a flat at in Sector 121 of Noida for lunch," a said.

"At the society, some locals raised a concern over Mittal being brought there, after which the local police were alerted and the accused and the police team from were sent back," he said.

"The police have no role in the episode," the said.

SSP apprised his Lucknow counterpart about it, the said.

The 29-year-old Mittal had launched a social media portal Socialtrade.biz, allegedly duping around seven lakh people of Rs 3,700 crore.

The victims were allegedly promised handsome returns by clicking on website links, the added.

The had busted the in February 2017 and had arrested along with two others.

