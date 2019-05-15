Probe on in Sardesai's 'weaponising youth' remark:Poll officer

A in on Wednesday said they were probing the complaint against state Deputy for his comments on "weaponising" the youth and that action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

North district's Youth Vivek D'Silva lodged a complaint with the on Monday, saying Sardesai's remark was "an indirect attempt to threaten voters" in the poll-bound constituency.

He claimed Sardesai's comments were "against the state" and demanded that he be booked for sedition.

State told that the North district was directed to conduct an inquiry and submit the report at the earliest.

"Whatever action has to be taken, it will be based on the inquiry report," she said.

Last week, while responding to a question on dilution of domicile clause by the Goa University, Sardesai, who heads the (GFP), said they were willing to go anywhere to protect the interest of Goans.

"And if our government has made a mistake, then we will weaponise them (youth) to ensure that Goanness is protected," he said.

The bypoll, necessitated due to the demise of its sitting MLA and former Manohar Parrikar, will be held on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)