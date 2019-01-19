Goa govt willing to promote integrated farming: Sardesai

Agriculture Vijai Saturday said the was willing to formulate a special scheme to promote the concept of integrated farming here.

He was addressing a paddy farmers' meet organised by and on 'popularising good post-harvest management practices for field crops of Goa'.

"If you start an integrated farming project, then we are ready to design a separate scheme to support it along with and ICAR. If any farmers' club comes forward, we can help it under community farming or any other scheme," the said.

"The integrated farming concept will have fisheries, poultry, dairy and agriculture together in one project," he said, adding that the ICAR had developed an integrated farming model which can be followed by the farmers.

He said the Centre's plan to double farm income by 2022 will need reduction in post-harvest losses as well as value addition by way of better varieties of crops.

"Research shows there is loss of up to 30 per cent post-harvest due to wrong practices followed by farmers," he added.

He said farming under present conditions in is not profitable and efforts must be taken to bring it "out of the red".

