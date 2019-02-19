Probe ordered after video shows police beating up Army jawan in UP

-
A probe has been ordered after a video purportedly showing an Army jawan being beaten up by police in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media, officials said Tuesday.
The soldier, posted in Hyderabad, was at his native, Pallia village in Kanpur Dehat, on leave, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur (Dehat), Radheyshyam said.
He said the circle officer of Derapur, TB Singh, will investigate the matter and has been asked to submit a report within three days.
The video went viral on Sunday.
