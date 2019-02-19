Probe ordered after video shows police beating up Army jawan in UP

A probe has been ordered after a video purportedly showing an Army being beaten up by police in went viral on social media, officials said Tuesday.

The soldier, posted in Hyderabad, was at his native, Pallia village in Dehat, on leave, of Police, (Dehat), Radheyshyam said.

He said the of Derapur, TB Singh, will investigate the matter and has been asked to submit a report within three days.

The video went viral on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)