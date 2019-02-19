Light to moderate rain in Punjab, Haryana

Light to moderate was seen at several places in and few parts of in the early hours of Tuesday, even as the minimum temperatures hovered in the normal range.

According to the Meteorological department officials here, lashed Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Halwara, and in

In Haryana, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar and Sirsa received light showers.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received light

The weatherman has forecast more rain in the two states on Wednesday.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala in recorded a low of 12.5 degree Celsius, while Hisar registered a minimum of 8.9 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperatures at Karnal (11.6 degree Celsius), Narnaul (11.5 degree Celsius), Rohtak (10.2 degree Celsius), Bhiwani (9.8 degree Celsius) and Sirsa (9.6 degree Celsius) hovered close to normal limits.

(6.6 degree Celsius), (9.8 degree Celsius), (11.2 degree Celsius), (8.4 degree Celsius), (1.4 degree Celsius), (9.8 degree Celsius), (8.3 degree Celsius), (7.5 degree Celsius) and (7.1 degree Celsius) too recorded near normal minimum temperatures.

