Spiritualist Amritanandamayi's gesture to kin of jawans

: Spiritualist Mata Amritanandamayi Math Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of 40 CRPF jawans martyred in the suicide bomb attack in district in

"My heart goes out to their families and loved ones. May we all pray for their peace and well-being. It is our dharma to support the families of these brave men who died while doing their dharma of protecting the nation," she said in a statement.

At least 40 CRPF personnel died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes since the Uri attack in 2016, officials said.

